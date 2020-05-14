Indore: Corona toll inches closer to 100-mark with two more deaths, 61 test positive in a day, total cases 2,299

Rate of positive patients stayed at 5.79% on Thursday after 61 out of 1,053 samples returned positive for corona. Around 992 samples tested negative. With this, the number of positive cases went up to 2,299. With two more deaths, city toll went up to 98, just two less than the 100-mark.

“A 75-year-old man of Pardeshipura and a 55-year-old man of Kamla Nehru Nagar succumbed to the disease during treatment,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

Both were suffering from co-morbid conditions, including hypertension and diabetes, for a long time.

According to bulletin released by CMHO, reports of 19,590 samples had been received till Thursday evening and 2,299 of them have returned positive.

“We collected 1,754 more samples in a bid to increase sampling and testing,” Jadia said.

As many as 1,103 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city, while thirteen were discharged from quarantine centres after spending 14 days in isolation.

Gap between samples collected and tested widens

As per health department, it is collecting a large number of samples on daily basis. However, testing is being done on lesser number of samples in comparison to collection. This has led to increase in pendency. The difference between samples collected and tested in a week is likely to be more than 2000.