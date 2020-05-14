Indore: Can’t home deliver veggie packs always, need to lift lockdown, says Sumitra Mahajan

Former Lok Sabha speaker, Sumitra Mahajan, said here on Thursday that it’s high time that a policy is made to lift the lockdown imposed over Covid-19 as it can’t continue always.

“For how long shall we send vegetable packets to homes? It can’t happen always. One day, we'll have to lift the lockdown,” she told reporters after attending the meeting chaired by district incharge minister, Tulsi Silawat.

District administrative officers, public representatives and social workers were present in the meeting where they put forth their views on whether the lockdown in Indore should be continued with the same restrictions or relaxation should be given.

Mahajan said she advised district administrative officers to prepare a policy for lifting the lockdown as the existing system of delivering vegetable and ration at homes can’t continue for long.

“I told officers to formulate a policy to lift the lockdown now even if they were thinking of lifting the lockdown after eight days,” she said.

Mahajan who is also known as Tai said she was not saying to end the lockdown in two days but advocating for formulating a policy to lift it.

“Even if you want to lift it in a phased manner, then do so. But have a clear cut policy for the same,” she said.

Mahajan also stated that they discussed in the meeting how medium and small scale industries can be opened during the times of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdown.

“We will have to reopen industries which make products essential for living,” she added.

On migrant labourers, Mahajan stated that Indoreans were doing their bit to help those passing through the city by providing them with shoes, slipper and food.

“The district administration is also doing whatever it can. And now, the MP government has offered buses to drop them to their states borders,” she added.