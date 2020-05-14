Indore: BJP city chief Gaurav Ranadive meets sulking Satyanarayan Sattan and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat

BJP's new Indore city president Gaurav Ranadive on Thursday called upon party senior leaders Satyanarayan Sattan and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat who are sulking over his appointment. They said that Ranadive lacks experience needed for the post.

Days after his appointment, Ranadvie and Indore rural president Rajesh Sonkar took charge of their office.

After taking the charge, Ranadive went to meet Sattan and Shekhawat and sought their blessings.

“I have sought their blessings for my new assignment,” Ranadive said.

On their remarks over his appointments, Ranadive said that they had said what they felt. “I respect their feelings. Who am I to comment on their remarks? They are seasoned leaders and I have a lot to learn from them,” he stated.

The new BJP city chief stated that the party high command had shown their trust in him and he would have to live up to their expectations.

Shekhawat had opposed Ranadive saying that he was inexperienced for the post. Sattan had echoed similar sentiments saying that some senior leader should have been given the post.