Madhya Pradesh: Corona under control in Ujjain, claims health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary

Ujjain: Despite 15.9% positivity rate, health minister Prabhuram Chaudhary on Monday declared that corona was under control in Ujjain. In fact, he claimed “Ujjain is in a better position than other districts.”
In a bid to collect brownie points, officials boasted before the health minister that ‘Kill Corona’ survey had already been conducted twice. The fact that many localities were yet to be surveyed was easily forgotten.
The health minister was in the city to review arrangements for corona. He commended Ujjain for ‘great job’ of increasing oxygen beds. “Such work is missing in other districts,” he said.
District Covid-19 minister in-charge Mohan Yadav also wanted a piece of glory for himself. He said “Till April, the district had only 443 beds. Now, we have 2,582 beds, including private and government hospitals,” he said and added that in a bid to reduce load on hospitals in urban areas, adequate number of beds have been made available in rural areas too.
There are three dedicated Covid hospitals in city and 11 in rural areas. Covid-19 patients are also being treated in 13 private hospitals in the urban areas and five hospitals in rural areas, he said.
Collector Asheesh Singh said that two Covid-19 Care Centres are running separately in Ujjain city. Dr Chaudhary also visited centres set-up at PTS, Maksi Road and Prashanthi Garden, Indore Road. Both these centres are being operated with the help of NGOs. Dr Chaudhary oversaw the Covid-19 District Command and Control Centre. During this, higher education minister Mohan Yadav, Member of Parliament Anil Firojia and former MLA Rajendra Bharti were also present. The minister enquired about the well-being of Corona positive patients from the control centre through video call.
ARRANGEMENT OF MEDICINES FOR THE PATIENTS OF BLACK FUNGUS
Speaking to reporters at Brahaspati Bhavan, health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary said, “We have made all preparations to deal with the black fungus disease. Wards have been reserved in five medical colleges of the state, including Rewa, Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur. Medicines are being arranged.” Guidelines have been issued to avoid this post-Covid-19 effect. Sputnik vaccine will not be officially administered in the state for now because its supply situation has not been cleared. The government is not hiding toll from Covid-19. He said that hiding the data will not be of any help. The difference between the data of crematorium and government's figures is that many bodies are of people who have died of a reason other than Covid
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)