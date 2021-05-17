Madhya Pradesh: Corona under control in Ujjain, claims health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary

Ujjain: Despite 15.9% positivity rate, health minister Prabhuram Chaudhary on Monday declared that corona was under control in Ujjain. In fact, he claimed “Ujjain is in a better position than other districts.”

In a bid to collect brownie points, officials boasted before the health minister that ‘Kill Corona’ survey had already been conducted twice. The fact that many localities were yet to be surveyed was easily forgotten.

The health minister was in the city to review arrangements for corona. He commended Ujjain for ‘great job’ of increasing oxygen beds. “Such work is missing in other districts,” he said.

District Covid-19 minister in-charge Mohan Yadav also wanted a piece of glory for himself. He said “Till April, the district had only 443 beds. Now, we have 2,582 beds, including private and government hospitals,” he said and added that in a bid to reduce load on hospitals in urban areas, adequate number of beds have been made available in rural areas too.