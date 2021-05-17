Tauktae impact: Rain, winds lash across Indore, many districts of Madhya Pradesh

Indore: The severe cyclonic storm Tauktae also affected the city weather as the day and night temperature a took nosedive of 4 to 5 degrees Celsius below the normal.

Gusty winds continued to blow across the city throughout the day and clouds pulled the temperature down. Regional Meteorological Department officials said the weather will remain the same and the city may witness light rains and gusty winds as well.

“The extremely severe cyclonic storm “Tauktae” over eastcentral Arabian Sea continued to move north northwestwards and lay centred over east central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea, about 165 km west-northwest of Mumbai, 165 km south-southeast of Diu, 180 km southeast of Veraval (Gujarat).