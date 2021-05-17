Tauktae impact: Rain, winds lash across Indore, many districts of Madhya Pradesh

Indore: The severe cyclonic storm Tauktae also affected the city weather as the day and night temperature a took nosedive of 4 to 5 degrees Celsius below the normal.
Gusty winds continued to blow across the city throughout the day and clouds pulled the temperature down. Regional Meteorological Department officials said the weather will remain the same and the city may witness light rains and gusty winds as well.
“The extremely severe cyclonic storm “Tauktae” over eastcentral Arabian Sea continued to move north northwestwards and lay centred over east central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea, about 165 km west-northwest of Mumbai, 165 km south-southeast of Diu, 180 km southeast of Veraval (Gujarat).
It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) to the east of Diu during the night with a maximum sustained wind speed 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.,” IMD stated in the press release.
Under its influence, heavy rainfall may take place at various districts of the state while Indore would witness light rains.
Maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 36.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius. Humidity was recorded at 70 per cent in the morning and 53 per cent in the evening.
