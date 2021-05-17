Madhya Pradesh connect: Widening the market for jamun agroforestry

New Delhi/Bhopal: In Maharashtra, a women's self-help group comprising of ten farming community women successfully supplies the pulp of indigenous Indian fruit jamun to a Nasik-based company named Van Durga which manufactures wine from this pulp.

A unique concept as jamun wine is, what is even more unique is the investment it has attracted from a Delhi-based socially-responsible firm at this crucial time for small businesses.



With angel investment set to rise exponentially in the next 12 months, an investment consultancy is tagged as an equalizer when it comes to bridging the gap between capital, and socially responsible business ideas.



This is where Delhi-based Turiya Investments comes into the picture. Devender Patel, a local social activist in Madhya Pradesh, put the investment firm in touch with this group known as Van Durga. The brainchild of Luke Talwar 27, Turiya is the angel investment consultancy that prides itself on being outside the old paradigm of funding not only tech start-ups.