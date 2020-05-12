Coronavirus Lockdown Nutrition: Jamun ki Sabzi for day-long taazgi

While we enjoy dairy in most sweet forms, too much sugar intake can harm our health. To enrich our body with calcium and vitamin D as well as protein and other essential nutrients, it is difficult to skip dairy products.

A fun way to add a new delicacy to your lunch or dinner table along with nutrition is trying ‘Jamun ki Sabzi’. Best part, you don’t need too many ingredients to prepare it.

Enriched with dairy products, the benefits of the recipe include improved bone health, especially in children and adolescents, reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and lower blood pressure in adults. Further, it provides phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, and vitamins A, B12, and riboflavin1.

How to prepare Jamun ki Sabzi?

For the Jamun

· Mash 200 gram khoya (or milk powder and milk dough or use premix), add 2 tablespoon flour (maida or atta) and salt to form smooth dough.

· Make small smooth balls from the dough. Fry till golden on low flame

For the Gravy

· Heat oil/ghee, add onion paste, ginger and garlic and fry till light brown in colour.

· Now add water, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, garam masala and salt in the pan and cook for a minute.

· Add the curd blended with gram colour and cook for 2-3 minutes.

· Now add khoya and cook for another 2-3 minutes.

· Add the Jamuns just when you are ready to serve.