Coronavirus Lockdown Nutrition: Paneer potato pops, tasty treat to spice up your life

Feasting on homemade food for 50 days now, Indoreans are definitely craving for some delicious bites of street food and local eateries. However, during lockdown living a sedentary life, one cannot afford to kick up the calories either.

Here is a dish that is low in calories, cholesterol and yet, presents the taste of eateries in the city. ‘Paneer Potato Pops’ is a simple recipe and can be prepared within 20 minutes.

Health Plus

The recipe is one of the best sources of calcium and Vitamin D, milk is blood sugar-friendly. Also, it is a powerhouse of protein. Further, it is rich in Biotin (Vitamin B7), which is another important nutrient for hair and health.

How to prepare?

· Cook chopped onions, ginger and garlic in a little oil until translucent.

· Add grated boil potato and fry on low flame until it is half cooked.

· Add red chilli powder, garam masala powder, turmeric powder and salt. Cook for 2-3 mins until the spice powders are cooked.

· Now add grated paneer along with finely chopped coriander leaves and mix well. Remove this mixture from heat.

· Once it is cooled down, add bread crumbs and mix well.

· Make 12 equal sized balls out of the mixture.

· Heat the appam pan and add few drops of oil in each mould. Carefully place the balls and cook them on low flame on each side for about a minute.

· When the balls are crispy and golden all over, take them out.