Coronavirus Lockdown Nutrition: Be healthier with slice of a 'Shepherd’s Pie'

If you are craving for something new especially with teenagers at home, then it is a good idea to explore this classic comfort food from Ireland. The Irish recipe is often adored by teenagers and enjoyed by kids and adults alike.

This recipe is vegetarian and healthy version of the class Shepherd’s Pie.

Health Benefits

Once again, owing to a high proportion of dietary fibre, the recipe may effectively lower the amount of cholesterol in the body. It may also help get rid of the extra cholesterol from the body.

The recipe is a rich source of vitamin A, C and E, which are essential for maintaining a healthy eyesight and vision.

How to prepare Healthy Shepherd’s Pie?

· Combine potatoes and water in a pot and bring to a boil, heavily season with salt, cook until very tender, strain and place back into the pot. Add yogurt and butter and mash with a potato masher until smooth.

· Preheat oven to 400°F or 200°C.

· In oven-safe pan, heat the olive oil on medium heat. Cook the onions until golden, about 5-7 minutes. Reduce heat to low, add the garlic, spices and veggies (if any available) and cook for a few minutes.

· Add boiled whole masoor daal and cook. Make sure there is not too much gravy and it is dry.

· Carefully place mashed potatoes on top of the filling. You can add shredded cheese for better flavour.

· Place the pie in the oven on the middle rack and bake until the potatoes begin to brown, about 25-30 minutes, then broil for 2-3 minutes until the potatoes become golden.

· Remove from the oven and let stand for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with fresh herbs before serving.