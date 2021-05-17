Indore: No Mourn day this, for them it's like there's no tomorrow!

Indore: As the market reopened on Monday, a mad rush was seen on several roads of the city which alarmed the police. From senior officials to constables, all were seen patrolling the road.

At LIG Square, ASP Rajesh Raghuwanshi and MIG TI Vinod Dixit were seen in action. Even as hundreds of vehicles were out on the roads, a sizeable number of people were seen roaming in the area "without any reason". Police flattened the tyres of some vehicles, the moment they smelt a rat.



A man was censured and his car was seized by the cops when they found that he was carrying a carrying birthday cake for celebration! Wow...! Even as the country is in such a mess and people are falling prey to the corona virus like ninepins, people are not scared and have chosen this time to celebrate!