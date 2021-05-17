Indore: No Mourn day this, for them it's like there's no tomorrow!

Indore: As the market reopened on Monday, a mad rush was seen on several roads of the city which alarmed the police. From senior officials to constables, all were seen patrolling the road.
At LIG Square, ASP Rajesh Raghuwanshi and MIG TI Vinod Dixit were seen in action. Even as hundreds of vehicles were out on the roads, a sizeable number of people were seen roaming in the area "without any reason". Police flattened the tyres of some vehicles, the moment they smelt a rat.
A man was censured and his car was seized by the cops when they found that he was carrying a carrying birthday cake for celebration! Wow...! Even as the country is in such a mess and people are falling prey to the corona virus like ninepins, people are not scared and have chosen this time to celebrate!
People it seems have not learnt a lesson even by seen the gory truth all around. A group of women, all decked up and headed for a marriage ceremony faced the cops' wrath when they lied that they were going to pay their condolences following a death. TI Dixit said action was taken against several vehicle owners and more than 100 people were rapped for violating the curfew.
Vijay Nagar Police Station in-charge Tehjeeb Kaji said policemen were on the job since 7 am. Action was taken against 100 vehicles and 25 people were sent to temporary jail.
The police had a tough time controlling Covidiots at Madhumilan Square. Choti Gwaltoli Police Station in charge Sanjay Shukla said action was taken against 70 people and many were sent to the temporary jail.
Overall, people had spilled onto the streets on Monday as it there was no tomorrow!