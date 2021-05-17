Shivraj Singh Chouhan tells Prime Minister: Covid pace slowing down in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The pace of coronavirus infection is slowing down in Madhya Pradesh as its positivity rate has dropped to 9 per cent while the recovery rate is now 87 per cent, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Chouhan had a telephonic conversation with the PM during which he informed him about the COVID-19 situation in the state, official sources said.

"The chief minister informed Modi that the situation in the state is under control. On Monday, 5,921 cases were found positive for coronavirus in the state while 11,513 patients were discharged from hospitals," the sources said quoting the CM.

"The COVID-19 recovery rate is 87 per cent, while the positivity rate is now 9 per cent," they said. Chouhan thanked Modi for the adequate supply of anti-viral Remdesivir injections and oxygen for hospitals.

He also informed the prime minister about the ongoing vaccination drive, 'Kill Corona' campaign and post-COVID care centres being opened in the state, as well as about the arrangements being made for dealing with the viral infection in rural areas.

The prime minister assured Chouhan that the Centre will extend all possible help to Madhya Pradesh to tackle COVID-19, the sources said.