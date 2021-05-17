Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at Narendra Modi, says PM has 'a lot common' with PM CARES ventilator

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing a parallel between the leader and PM CARES ventilators. The two, he said, had a lot on common. The remarks come amid a brewing controversy over allegedly faulty ventilators being handed over to states. This in turn had recently prompted the Prime Minister to call for an audit.

As per a press note posted by the Prime Minister's Office, the proposed audit would look into the installation and operation of ventilators provided by the Centre. The Prime Minister added that refresher training for properly operating ventilators should be provided to healthcare workers if necessary.

"There’s a lot common between PM CARES ventilator and the PM himself. Too much false PR, don’t do their respective jobs, and nowhere in sight when needed!" Gandhi jibed on Monday morning.