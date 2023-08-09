Madhya Pradesh: Collector’s Public Hearing Ends In Dewas | FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The public hearing of collector Rishav Gupta concluded on Monday at the collectorate in Dewas, marking a significant step towards addressing citizen’s grievances.

The event saw a presence of officials from various departments, including upper collector Praveen Phulpagare, SDM T Prateek Rao and joint collector Bihari Singh among others.

During the hearing, citizens had the opportunity to present their concerns and seek solutions from the administration. A diverse range of issues were brought to the fore, underscoring the commitment of the administration to foster transparency and accountability.

One of the notable cases was raised by applicant Santosh Parmar, who voiced allegations against a local shopkeeper for allegedly selling adulterated sugar.

Responding promptly, collector Gupta issued instructions to the food department to thoroughly investigate the matter and take appropriate action. In another instance, Mahesh Devre submitted an application seeking financial assistance.

Collector Gupta, while attentively considering the plea, directed the concerned officer to expedite the processing of the application in adherence to established regulations.

The public hearing also witnessed productive discussions on a multitude of subjects, including applications related to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) housing scheme and the removal of encroachments.

The discussions resulted in effective solutions, emphasising the administration's dedication towards addressing concerns of the citizens and working towards betterment of the community.

