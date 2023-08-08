Madhya Pradesh: Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana Deadline Extended

Representative image

Sanwer (Madhya Pradesh): The government has extended the last date for enrollment under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for the Kharif 2023 season. This extension applies to both, farmers who have availed loans and those who have not, ensuring that a wider spectrum of agricultural stakeholders could benefit from the initiative. The new deadline for enrollment has been set as August 16, 2023, allowing farmers ample time to participate in the scheme and secure their crops against unforeseen adversities.

Senior agriculture development officer Rajesh Dhare emphasised the significance of this extension, highlighting its potential to bring more farmers under the umbrella of crop insurance. He conveyed that efforts were being made to facilitate the enrollment process, making it more accessible and convenient for farmers.

To facilitate the enrollment process, a collaborative effort was initiated involving various stakeholders. Nationalised banks, service cooperative institutions, and common service centres have been directed to provide assistance and support for crop insurance enrollment at five strategic locations in Sanwer.

