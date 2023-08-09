Indore: West Discom To Train 1,500 Youths Under CM Learn And Earn Scheme | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradseh): Under the Chief Minister Learn and Earn Scheme, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company will train 1,500 youths from the Malwa-Nimar region.

Maximum number of youths, around 350, will be benefited under the scheme from Indore district. Besides, the construction of 117 new power grids is in progress in Malwa-Nimar region under RDSS and SSTD scheme.

These points were shared by West Discom managing director Amit Tomar at a meeting of 90 engineers and officers of the company on Tuesday. He said that the demand for electricity and equipment is increasing with the population, hence the number of lines and grids are being increased.

Work on construction of a total of 117 new grids, including 97 under RDSS and 20 under SSTD, is going on. A stipend of Rs 8,000 will be provided to 12th pass youths, Rs 8,500 to ITI passed out, Rs 9,000 to diploma holders and Rs 10,000 to a graduate under the CM Learn and Earn Scheme.

