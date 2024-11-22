 Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Girls Perform 'Nikah' For Instagram Reel, Raises Concern On Classroom Ethics; Offended Netizens Demand Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh Class 12 Girls Perform 'Nikah' For Instagram Reel, Raises Concern On Classroom Ethics; Offended Netizens Demand Action

Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Girls Perform 'Nikah' For Instagram Reel, Raises Concern On Classroom Ethics; Offended Netizens Demand Action

The visuals are said to be from Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, where girls from class 12 can be seen playfully performing a nikah for an Instagram reel. However, the video has sparked outrage among netizens and was later deleted.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Visuals showing school students performing a nikah ceremony in the classroom are doing rounds on social media.

The visuals are said to be from Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, where girls from class 12 can be seen playfully performing a nikah for an Instagram reel. However, the video has sparked outrage among netizens and was later deleted.

According to information, two girls wearing school uniforms were staging a nikah ceremony in their classroom in PM Shri Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Dhanpuri. One girl posed as a groom wearing a red turban, and the other wore the red dupatta to imitate a bride. They also signed a fake nikah nama while other girls were seen clapping and cheering. What was more interesting is that one girl was posed as Imam, who was leading the ceremony.

Read Also
Indore BRTS Corridor To Be Removed, Says CM Mohan Yadav
article-image
Read Also
Shocker! MP Woman Discovers Her Husband Was A Eunuch After 4 Years Of Marriage; Caught Him Wearing...
article-image

As the pictures and videos surfaced on social media, some netizens demanded strict action against the students. Following this, the former city president of the Indian National Student Organization has formally complained to the District Education Officer (DEO). The complainants threatened that if action is not taken, they will protest. 

FPJ Shorts
Metropolitan Cities Witness Rapid Growth In Luxury Housing
Metropolitan Cities Witness Rapid Growth In Luxury Housing
Lamosaic India IPO Day 2: Laminates & Plywood Manufacturer's Public Issue Subscribed 34%; Know GMP & Key Details
Lamosaic India IPO Day 2: Laminates & Plywood Manufacturer's Public Issue Subscribed 34%; Know GMP & Key Details
'Mere Dono Gautam Ka Time...': Fans Draw Parallel Between Gambhir & Adani After India's Batting Collapse In AUS vs IND 1st Test
'Mere Dono Gautam Ka Time...': Fans Draw Parallel Between Gambhir & Adani After India's Batting Collapse In AUS vs IND 1st Test
ADRE Grade 3 Result 2024 Expected Soon on slrcg3.sebaonline.org: Here’s How to Check
ADRE Grade 3 Result 2024 Expected Soon on slrcg3.sebaonline.org: Here’s How to Check
Read Also
Bhopal: Every Police Station In City To Have Cyber Desk From December 1
article-image

The DEO then ordered an investigation into this matter. At present, the reel has been deleted. Upon investigation, the PM Shri Government Girls Higher Secondary School Principal Anupama Prakash agreed that this video is from her school. She told police that their families have also been called to school.

Mobile in school?

The incident highlighted the questions on classroom ethics and the responsibilities of students and educators. Mobile phones are not allowed in the schools, and school administration should ensure that no student is carrying mobile phones with themselves. However, whether the girl students belong to the Hindu community or the Muslim community is yet to be ascertained.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Girls Perform 'Nikah' For Instagram Reel, Raises Concern On Classroom...

Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Girls Perform 'Nikah' For Instagram Reel, Raises Concern On Classroom...

Indore Welcomes Russian Delegate For 41st Plenary Meeting Of Eurasia Group; DABH Airport Decked Up

Indore Welcomes Russian Delegate For 41st Plenary Meeting Of Eurasia Group; DABH Airport Decked Up

Collector Office Will Not Be Shifted Near SP Office In Ujjain, Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Collector Office Will Not Be Shifted Near SP Office In Ujjain, Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

World Heritage Week: Heritage Buildings Housing Around 100 Schools To Be Conserved In Madhya Pradesh

World Heritage Week: Heritage Buildings Housing Around 100 Schools To Be Conserved In Madhya Pradesh

Free Press Follow Up: Meghdoot Chaupati Evacuated Ahead Of Eurasian Group Meeting; Future Uncertain

Free Press Follow Up: Meghdoot Chaupati Evacuated Ahead Of Eurasian Group Meeting; Future Uncertain