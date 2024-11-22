Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Girls Perform 'Nikah' For Instagram Reel, Raises Concern On Classroom Ethics; Offended Netizens Demand Action

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Visuals showing school students performing a nikah ceremony in the classroom are doing rounds on social media.

The visuals are said to be from Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, where girls from class 12 can be seen playfully performing a nikah for an Instagram reel. However, the video has sparked outrage among netizens and was later deleted.

According to information, two girls wearing school uniforms were staging a nikah ceremony in their classroom in PM Shri Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Dhanpuri. One girl posed as a groom wearing a red turban, and the other wore the red dupatta to imitate a bride. They also signed a fake nikah nama while other girls were seen clapping and cheering. What was more interesting is that one girl was posed as Imam, who was leading the ceremony.

As the pictures and videos surfaced on social media, some netizens demanded strict action against the students. Following this, the former city president of the Indian National Student Organization has formally complained to the District Education Officer (DEO). The complainants threatened that if action is not taken, they will protest.

The DEO then ordered an investigation into this matter. At present, the reel has been deleted. Upon investigation, the PM Shri Government Girls Higher Secondary School Principal Anupama Prakash agreed that this video is from her school. She told police that their families have also been called to school.

Mobile in school?

The incident highlighted the questions on classroom ethics and the responsibilities of students and educators. Mobile phones are not allowed in the schools, and school administration should ensure that no student is carrying mobile phones with themselves. However, whether the girl students belong to the Hindu community or the Muslim community is yet to be ascertained.