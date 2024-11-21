Shocker! MP Woman Discovers Her Husband Was A Eunuch After 4 Years Of Marriage; Caught Him Wearing Saree & Make-Up In Market

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An unbelievable case was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, where a woman discovered a startling truth about her husband's sexuality. It was after four years of marriage, she was shocked to know that her husband was not a man, but an eunuch.

The couple tied the knot in 2020 and four years on, they haven't consummate their marriage. Whenever the woman asked the reason, the husband cited medical issues, saying that he was undergoing a surgery. The truth came to light when the woman saw her husband donning a saree and makeup, all dressed as a woman, mingling with eunuchs in a market.

The woman has filed a complaint at the 'Mahila Thana' in the city. Police has registered a complaint based on the woman's anecdote. Further investigation into the matter has begun.

According to information, the couple was married in 2020 with pomp and fervour. Lakhs of rupees and household goods were given by the woman's family as dowry. The woman tried to consummate the marriage, but the husband used to refuse to her demands citing a medical issue. Soon, the behaviour of the husband and his family changed towards the woman. Frequent arguments began over trivial matters, and she was often denied food. On several occasions, she was physically assaulted. Whenever she fell ill, she was sent back to her maternal home.

The family also raised a demand of Rs. 2 Lakh and a scooter as dowry. When the demands were not fulfilled, she was thrown out of the house and was sent back to her maternal house.

Found husband dressed as a woman

After some days, the woman went to the local market to shop. To her surprise, she saw her husband, dressed as a woman, wearing bangles and jewellery. He was also begging for money along with many eunuchs.

When confronted, he alleged that he works in an event management company and he had to dress like a woman sometimes. Immediately after the small meet, the woman went to the 'Mahila Thana' to file a complaint.

Police Investigation

The Women’s Police Station in Gwalior has registered the case, and investigations are ongoing. Police officials are treating this as a case of dowry harassment and emotional abuse, with further inquiries into the husband’s actions.