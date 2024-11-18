VIDEO: Tikamgarh Youth Slaps Woman Police Officer In Retaliation After She Slaps Him First; Uproar In Police Department 

VIDEO: Youth Slaps Woman Police Officer In Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh After She Slapped Him; Uproar In Police Department | FP Photo

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a youth slapping a woman police officer in retaliation after she slapped him first, has gone viral on social media. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district on Monday which has caused a stir in the district’s police department.

The video of the altercation shows a heated argument between the police officials and locals, which escalated into a physical confrontation.

#WATCH | Tikamgarh Youth Slaps Woman Police Officer In Retaliation After She Slaps Him First; Video Goes Viral#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/5XtFP5hvGa — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 18, 2024

What was the matter?

According to information, the incident took place in Daragwan village, under the Badagaon Dhasan police station jurisdiction. It started after a road accident on Sunday night, in which a 50-year-old farmer named Ghurka Lodhi died when an unidentified vehicle hit him. His family got the news on Monday morning which sparked an outrage among locals. In protest, villagers blocked the Khargapur-Badagaon road and demanded to register a case.

After receiving information, Badagaon police station in-charge, Anu Megha Gupta Dubey, arrived at the scene to clear the roadblock.

However, the situation escalated and amid the argument, Gupta slapped a youth. The youth then retaliated and slapped her back. This incident created a tense situation, making police personnel intervene and control the scene.

‘Farmer died due to police negligence’

Villagers allege that the police's delayed response prevented timely medical assistance for the injured farmer, which might have saved his life. This perceived negligence further fueled their anger.

Video Goes Viral

The viral video clearly captures the argument and the exchange of slaps between the officer and the youth. The incident has caused a significant stir within the police department. Efforts by the administration to calm the villagers down were found to be challenging and additional police forces were deployed to maintain peace.