Madhya Pradesh: Two Dead, Five Injured in Collision Between SDM’s Scorpio & Van Carrying Wedding Guests In Khargone | X

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic accident occurred in Khargone on Sunday morning, in which the SDM’s speeding rammed into a van carrying wedding guests. The accident occurred near the Diversion Road crossing which killed 2 and left 5 injured.

According to information, the incident occurred around 6:30 am near the PWD office on Jawahar Marg crossing. An Eco van, carrying wedding guests was on its way to Burhanpur when it collided with a Scorpio bearing an SDM nameplate.

X

The crash claimed the lives of Ramlal (the groom's brother), and Shobharam (50), a relative. Five other wedding guests in the van, along with the driver of the Scorpio, sustained injuries. The Scorpio driver was travelling from Khandwa to Sendhwa after servicing the vehicle .

All the injured have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. The wedding guests were travelling from Dalaki village to Burhanpur.

Six people were present in van during collision

According to the eyewitness Jagdish Prajapat, the van was heading towards the bus stand from Jawahar Marg when a high-speed Scorpio appeared suddenly and hit their vehicle. Six people were present in the van at the time of the collision.

The Scorpio involved in the crash is reported to belong to the SDM of Sendhwa, Barwani district. At the time of the accident, only the driver was in the vehicle. Assistant Sub-Inspector Shriram Bhuria confirmed that the police are investigating the matter.

In the road accident, four passengers from the wedding van and the driver of the Scorpio were injured. The injured include Dharmendra (son of Amichand), Radhabai (wife of Kailash), Kailash (son of Rajaram), and Jagdish (son of Amichand). All of them belong to the villages of Lonara, Dalaki, and Tandabarud.

The Scorpio driver, Sabir (son of Amir Khan), also sustained injuries.