 Madhya Pradesh: Two Dead, Five Injured in Collision Between SDM’s Scorpio & Van Carrying Wedding Guests In Khargone
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Two Dead, Five Injured in Collision Between SDM’s Scorpio & Van Carrying Wedding Guests In Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Two Dead, Five Injured in Collision Between SDM’s Scorpio & Van Carrying Wedding Guests In Khargone

At the time of the accident, only the driver was in the vehicle. Assistant Sub-Inspector Shriram Bhuria confirmed that the police are investigating the matter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Two Dead, Five Injured in Collision Between SDM’s Scorpio & Van Carrying Wedding Guests In Khargone | X

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic accident occurred in Khargone on Sunday morning, in which the SDM’s speeding rammed into a van carrying wedding guests. The accident occurred near the Diversion Road crossing which killed 2 and left 5 injured.

According to information, the incident occurred around 6:30 am near the PWD office on Jawahar Marg crossing. An Eco van, carrying wedding guests was on its way to Burhanpur when it collided with a Scorpio bearing an SDM nameplate. 

X

The crash claimed the lives of Ramlal (the groom's brother), and Shobharam (50), a relative. Five other wedding guests in the van, along with the driver of the Scorpio, sustained injuries. The Scorpio driver was travelling from Khandwa to Sendhwa after servicing the vehicle .

All the injured have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. The wedding guests were travelling from Dalaki village to Burhanpur.

FPJ Shorts
'We Need To Improve In Everything': Indian Football Team Coach Marquez Manolo
'We Need To Improve In Everything': Indian Football Team Coach Marquez Manolo
AILET 2025 Registration Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Details
AILET 2025 Registration Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Details
Mulund, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bastion Of BJP From 24 Years, MLA Mihir Kotecha Looks To Retain Seat
Mulund, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bastion Of BJP From 24 Years, MLA Mihir Kotecha Looks To Retain Seat
Sarod Maestro Aashish Khan Passes Away In Los Angeles
Sarod Maestro Aashish Khan Passes Away In Los Angeles
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 5 Persons Killed, 7 Injured In 2 Road Accidents In Madhya Pradesh
article-image

Six people were present in van during collision

According to the eyewitness Jagdish Prajapat, the van was heading towards the bus stand from Jawahar Marg when a high-speed Scorpio appeared suddenly and hit their vehicle. Six people were present in the van at the time of the collision.

The Scorpio involved in the crash is reported to belong to the SDM of Sendhwa, Barwani district. At the time of the accident, only the driver was in the vehicle. Assistant Sub-Inspector Shriram Bhuria confirmed that the police are investigating the matter.

In the road accident, four passengers from the wedding van and the driver of the Scorpio were injured. The injured include Dharmendra (son of Amichand), Radhabai (wife of Kailash), Kailash (son of Rajaram), and Jagdish (son of Amichand). All of them belong to the villages of Lonara, Dalaki, and Tandabarud.

The Scorpio driver, Sabir (son of Amir Khan), also sustained injuries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Two Dead, Five Injured in Collision Between SDM’s Scorpio & Van Carrying Wedding...

Madhya Pradesh: Two Dead, Five Injured in Collision Between SDM’s Scorpio & Van Carrying Wedding...

Over Two Dozen Injured After Cylinder Blast In Crowded Market At Chhatarpur Bus Stand

Over Two Dozen Injured After Cylinder Blast In Crowded Market At Chhatarpur Bus Stand

Madhya Pradesh: Two Inmates Jump Parole, Escape From Gwalior Central Jail Within 2 Days

Madhya Pradesh: Two Inmates Jump Parole, Escape From Gwalior Central Jail Within 2 Days

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces Plans To Develop Integrated Metropolitan Region Connecting...

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces Plans To Develop Integrated Metropolitan Region Connecting...

Madhya Pradesh: 5 Persons Killed, 7 Injured In 2 Road Accidents In Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: 5 Persons Killed, 7 Injured In 2 Road Accidents In Madhya Pradesh