Bhopal: Every Police Station In City To Have Cyber Desk From December 1 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal will be the first district in the state, where every police station will have 'cyber desk’, officials said here on Thursday. A six-day training programme began from Thursday. To prevent and to create awareness against increasing cyber crimes, cyber desks will be launched in all police stations of Bhopal city from December 1 next month.

At present, the cyber branch registers complaints of cyber fraud, since there was only one cyber police station in the city and most of them are far away from police stations. The applicants or victims will be able to complain about fraud, cheating up to Rs 5 lakh in the concerned police stations.

Due to early complaint, thecyber police will take immediate action and hold the victim's money and chances of refund will increase significantly. Commissioner of Police Harinarayanachari Mishra inaugurated a 6-day training for the police personnel of Urban Police Bhopal in the Police Commissioner's office. Bhopal city will be the first district of the state where a cyber desk will be established and implemented.

Notorious Criminal Uploads Reel With ‘Revolver’,Booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A reel uploaded on social media platform by a notorious criminal, showing a ‘revolver’ has led him to jail, Teela Jamalpur police said here on Thursday. Police said that they came to know about a video or the reel uploaded on social media platform and it is going viral, in which a man was seen carrying a revolver in his hand and showing his supremacy.

The police identified the accused as Sameer Baccha and took him to custody. Sameer told police that he had prepared the video and the ‘revolver’ which is seen in the video is actually is cigarette lighter. He had purchased the lighter online. The police in their preventive action against Sameer seized the lighter and registered a case for creating threat and nuisance in the society. Sameer was presented in front of the Court and was sent to jail.