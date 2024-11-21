Madhya Pradesh: Old Vehicles To Go Off Roads To Check Pollution, Says Chief Secretary Anurag Jain | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Secretary Anurag Jain has said Pre-BS1 and BS1-era vehicles will be done away with in the first phase of the campaign against the automobiles causing pollution. In the second phase, the administration will act against the BS2-era vehicles, he said at a meeting with the officials of executive committee of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) on Wednesday.

The vehicles manufactured before 2000 have been included in Pre-BS1-era category and those made between 2000 and 2001 included in BS1 category. Jain got angry about the failure of Ujjain, Sagar, Devas and Gwalior to use the funds provided under the NCAP. The issue of air quality index in Singrauli, Mandideep and Panna, which comes under poor category, figured in the meeting.

The officials were told to prepare an action plan and work accordingly in these areas. The Urban Development Department was directed to plant saplings on footpaths instead of laying pavers, which would not only maintain greenery but also help maintain underground water level. Jain said the burning of stubbles should be checked at all costs, and that the Nagar Nigam employees should keep away from burning trash.

An action plan will be prepared to check incidents of fire in villages. Jain also directed the officials to get a survey done by an established institution to know the reasons for increasing pollution and prepare a plan to control it with the suggestions of the institution concerned. He also directed the officials to sprinkle water to check dust in identified areas. Dust should be cleared with the help of sweeping machines as is being done in Indore. He further said the environment-related norms should be strictly followed within ten kilometers of cities.