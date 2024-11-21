 Madhya Pradesh: 5 Private Schools Told To Refund Illegally Hiked Fees Of ₹31.51 Crore Collected From Parents Of 52,480 Students
PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
Representational Image | File Pic

Jabalpur: The district committee on school tuition fees has instructed five schools in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur to refund illegally hiked fees of Rs 31.51 crore collected from parents of 52,480 students, officials said.

These fees were collected in academic sessions from 2017-18 to 2024-25.

Fine Imposed

The district committee also fined each of the five schools Rs 2 lakh and directed them to pay the penalty within 30 days under the Madhya Pradesh Private Schools (Regulation of Fees and Related Matters) Act, an official release stated.

article-image

The district committee has examined the financial documents of the five schools and found that they illegally hiked the tuition fees and collected the same from students.

