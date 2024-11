Karnataka: Protests Erupt At IIM-Bengaluru Over Alleged Caste Discrimination & Reservation Violations; Protesters Demand Removal Of Director

Protestors | X @aiobcsa

Bengaluru: A group of people staged a protest on Wednesday against alleged "caste discrimination" at the Indian Institute of Management-Bengaluru (IIM-B), demanding the removal of its director.

However, IIM Bangalore denied the allegations made by the protesters.

About The Protest

The protest, organised at Freedom Park, was called by the All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA), Dr BR Ambedkar Association of Engineers, and the OBC Federation of India.

Protest against IIM Bangalore against Caste Discrimination and violation of reservation policy by civil society organisations. #IIMBangalore #SocialJustice #Reservations pic.twitter.com/XhREwdnKYF — All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) (@aiobcsa) November 20, 2024

Press Note



Protest Against Caste Discrimination at IIM Bangalore: A Partial Success



The All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) considers its protest against the casteist administration of IIM Bangalore a partial success. We will continue to work relentlessly to ensure the… pic.twitter.com/HTMKmOgXrP — All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) (@aiobcsa) November 21, 2024

The protesters demanded the implementation of reservations, alleging that IIM-B was not following the reservation policy for SC, ST, and OBC communities.

Citing an RTI filed by the AIOBCSA, the protesters urged full compliance with constitutional mandates on reservations for SC, ST, and OBC students, faculty, and staff at IIM-B.

They also called for the establishment of SC, ST, and OBC cells and pressed for the removal of IIM-B's director for "allegedly violating the reservation policy" and "harassing" faculty members raising diversity and inclusion concerns.

Statement Issued By IIM-Bengaluru

In a statement, IIMB said the institute has long prioritised nurturing an inclusive work environment, promoting growth and development for all stakeholders from diverse backgrounds, including SC, ST, and OBC communities.

It added that the institute has established a Diversity and Inclusion Cell and a Diversity and Inclusion Grievance Redressal Committee (DIGRC) to address grievances and ensure a discrimination-free environment.

IIM-B emphasised that it has strong anti-discrimination policies and procedures in place to prevent caste-based discrimination or harassment. The institute is also in the process of implementing reservations for faculty positions under the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Act 2019.

The statement further noted that the institute has a rolling advertisement for faculty recruitment on its website, explicitly indicating the reservation policy under the Act.

Additionally, IIMB launched Special Recruitment Efforts for candidates from reserved categories in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Over 10 new faculty members from SC, ST, and OBC categories have joined the institute since 2019.

IIMB clarified that there are "no constraints on employees raising issues about the functioning of the institute, provided they follow institutional service rules. The institute encourages constructive feedback to enhance inclusivity."

