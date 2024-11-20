 CBSE Board Exams 2025: Class 10, 12 Examinations To Begin From Feb 15, Datesheet Announced; Check Details
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 10:53 PM IST
CBSE Board Exams 2025: Class 10 and 12 Exams to Begin on February 15 | Representative image

New Delhi, Nov 20: The board exams for class 10 and 12 will begin from February 15, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Wednesday.

In a late night notification, the board announced that the class 10 exams will conclude on March 18 while class 12 exams will end on April 4, 2025. For the first time, the datesheet has been issued by the board at least 86 days in advance.

"Sufficient gap has been given between two subjects. The datesheet has been prepared by keeping in mind at least 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects opted by a student fall on the same date," CBSE Exam Controller, Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

