CBSE To Release CTET 2024 Admit Card Soon: Exam Scheduled For December 14; Full Step-by-Step Guide & Exam Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the CTET Admit Card 2024. Candidates planning to take the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can download their hall tickets from the official CBSE CTET website at ctet.nic.in.

How to Download CTET Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official CBSE CTET website at ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the CTET Admit Card 2024 link.

Log in using your credentials and click submit.

The CTET Admit Card 2024 will appear on your screen.

Verify the details and download the admit card.

Print a copy for future reference.

While the official release date and time for the CTET Admit Card 2024 have not been confirmed yet, the CBSE has mentioned that the details will be available on the CTET website.

The CTET 2024 examination is scheduled for December 14, 2024, and will be conducted in two shifts:

First shift: 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM (Paper II)

Second shift: 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM (Paper I)

Candidates aspiring to teach both primary (classes I to V) and upper primary (classes VI to VIII) levels will need to appear for both papers.

For further updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official CTET website.