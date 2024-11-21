 UP Police Constable Result 2024 DECLARED, Check Now!
UP Police Constable Result 2024 DECLARED, Check Now!

The results of the exam for the Constable positions are available for download on the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's (UPPBPB) official website, https://uppbpb.gov.in.

Sunidhi V
Updated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
UP Police Constable 2024 | Official Website

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the 2024 UP Police Constable Result on its official website. The results of the exam for the Constable positions are available for download on the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's (UPPBPB) official website, https://uppbpb.gov.in.

The next Physical Measurement/Physical Endurance Test will be open to the applicants who made the written exam shortlist.

How to check?

-Visit uppbpb.gov.in, the UPPRPB's official website.

-Click on the Constable Recruitment Exam Results link on the homepage.
-Enter the necessary login information in the new window.
-To see your findings, enter the information.

-Downloading and storing a copy of the scorecard is recommended for future reference.

Candidates who uncover irregularities in their findings or have queries regarding them should immediately inform the appropriate officials.

It is recommended that applicants print their findings and keep the paper copy somewhere safe in case they need it later.

UP Police Constable Examination 2024

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) held the recruitment exam for police constables on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31. The statewide recruiting campaign seeks to fill 60,244 constable positions in total.


The UPPRB evaluated more than 18 lakh applications at 1,174 testing sites spread across the state's 67 districts.

