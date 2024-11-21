UP Police Constable Result 2024 DECLARED, Check Now!

UP Police Constable 2024 | Official Website

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the 2024 UP Police Constable Result on its official website. The results of the exam for the Constable positions are available for download on the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's (UPPBPB) official website, https://uppbpb.gov.in.



The next Physical Measurement/Physical Endurance Test will be open to the applicants who made the written exam shortlist.

आरक्षी नागरिक पुलिस के पदों पर सीधी भर्ती-2023 की दिनांक 23, 24, 25 30 व 31 अगस्त 2024 को सम्पन्न लिखित परीक्षा के प्राप्तांकों की श्रेष्ठता, और आरक्षण के लम्बवत एवं क्षैतिज नियमों के अनुसार चयन प्रक्रिया के अगले चरण, अभिलेखों की संवीक्षा तथा शारीरिक मानक परीक्षण (DV / PST) हेतु… — Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (@upprpb) November 21, 2024

How to check?

-Visit uppbpb.gov.in, the UPPRPB's official website.

-Click on the Constable Recruitment Exam Results link on the homepage.

-Enter the necessary login information in the new window.

-To see your findings, enter the information.



-Downloading and storing a copy of the scorecard is recommended for future reference.

Candidates who uncover irregularities in their findings or have queries regarding them should immediately inform the appropriate officials.



It is recommended that applicants print their findings and keep the paper copy somewhere safe in case they need it later.



UP Police Constable Examination 2024



The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) held the recruitment exam for police constables on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31. The statewide recruiting campaign seeks to fill 60,244 constable positions in total.



The UPPRB evaluated more than 18 lakh applications at 1,174 testing sites spread across the state's 67 districts.