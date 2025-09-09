AIIMS NORCET 9 City Intimation Slip 2025 Issued; Details Here

AIIMS NORCET 9 City Intimation Slip 2025 | aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS NORCET City Intimation Slip 2025: The City Intimation Slip for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test 9, 2025 has been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on the official website AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. This card offers applicants important information about their exam city, which is useful for organising travel and accommodations.

How to download the AIIMS NORCET City Intimation Slip 2025?

Here's how registered applicants may download the AIIMS NORCET city notification slip online:

Step 1: Visit the official exam portal of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the “Recruitment” section and then select the “Common Recruitment Examination” option.

Step 3: After this, under the NORCET 9 notification, click on “View details.”

Step 4: Next, aspirants need to log in by using details such as their candidate ID or mobile number and password.

Step 5: Now, the City Intimation Slip will display on the screen, where applicants can check the allotted exam city, centre address, and reporting time.

Step 6: Download the City Intimation Slip and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link here

The City Intimation Slip contains information regarding the assigned exam city and centre address. It is not a ticket to the exam. Once the city has been allocated, no adjustments can be made. Candidates should schedule their trips accordingly.

AIIMS NORCET 2025: Exam day instructions

The guidelines to follow on the examination day are:

1. Come to the exam centre at least 60 minutes before the reporting time indicated on your admit card.

2. Carry only the essentials, such as your admission card, photo ID, and stationery. Mobile phones, smart watches, and other electronic devices are strictly forbidden.

3. Follow any specific directions given on the admit card about dress code or forbidden accessories.

AIIMS NORCET 2025: Admit card date

It is crucial to remember that this is not the official admit card; the hall ticket will be accessible to download beginning September 12, 2025. To guarantee a smooth examination day, applicants should check their city allotment as soon as possible and make the required plans.