IGNOU December TEE Registration 2025: Application Process Ends Soon; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

IGNOU December TEE Registration 2025 | ignou.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU December TEE Registration 2025: Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, has begun accepting applications for the December 2025 Term-end Examinations. Applicants who meet the eligibility requirements can apply at ignou.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU December TEE Registration 2025: Important dates

The deadline to apply for IGNOU December TEE 2025 without a late fee is October 6, 2025. The window for applying with a late fee of Rs 1100 will be open from October 7 to October 20, 2025. According to the university's official website, term-end examinations for ODL and Online Programmes in Pen & Paper and CBT Mode would most likely begin on December 1, 2025.

IGNOU December TEE Registration 2025: How to apply?

Aspirants can apply for the IGNOU December TEE 2025 by following the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Now, candidates need to enter the details to register themselves.

Step 3: After this, aspirants can sign in using their credentials.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application forms, make the payment and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

IGNOU December TEE Registration 2025: Eligibility criteria

Applicants must meet the following conditions to be qualified to take the exam:

1. Aspirants should have paid the course cost for that year/semester.

2. They should have chosen and pursued the prescribed course(s) as outlined in the Programme Guide.

3. They should have submitted the exam form on time.

4. They should have completed the required number of assignments by the deadlines before taking the exam.

5. Their registration in the programme should be valid.

IGNOU December TEE Registration 2025: Examination fees

The examination fee for the IGNOU December TEE is Rs. 200 per theory subject.