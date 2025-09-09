'India's Literacy Rate Up From 74% To 80.9% In 13 Years': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | Representative pic

New Delhi: India's literacy rate has risen from 74 per cent in 2011 to 80.9 per cent in 2023-24, but true progress will come only when literacy becomes a lived reality for every citizen, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

"Literacy goes beyond reading and writing. It is a means to dignity, empowerment and self-reliance," Pradhan said in a virtual address on the occasion of International Literacy Day 2025.

He highlighted the role of the ULLAS-Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, under which more than 3 crore learners and 42 lakh volunteers have enrolled.

"Nearly 1.83 crore learners have already taken foundational literacy and numeracy assessments, with 90 per cent success. The programme now offers learning material in 26 Indian languages, making literacy truly inclusive," he said.

Pradhan congratulated Ladakh, Mizoram, Goa, Tripura and Himachal Pradesh for achieving full literacy, calling it a reaffirmation of the power of collective effort by government, society and volunteers. The programme now offers learning material in 26 Indian languages, making it more inclusive, he added.

The theme for this year's celebration was "Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era", highlighting the pivotal role of digital technology in enabling reading, writing, numeracy, and lifelong learning skills across the country.

Himachal Pradesh Becomes 4th State To Achieve Full Functional Literacy

Himachal Pradesh has become the fourth state to achieve full functional literacy, joining Tripura, Mizoram, and Goa in this significant milestone. On June 24, 2024, Ladakh was declared the first Union Territory to be fully literate.

Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary observed that the concept of literacy in India has expanded to include digital literacy.

"India has set an example for the world, particularly the Global South, by creating robust digital public infrastructure that has accelerated education and inclusion. Achievements that might have taken fifty years have been realised in just a decade through India's digital innovations," he added.

