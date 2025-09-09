SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Admit Card Expected Shortly; 93% Candidates Get Preferred Centres

SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Admit Card | Official Website

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the admit cards for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Examination 2025 shortly. According to the official notification, the candidates will be permitted to download their admit cards two or three days prior to their respective exam dates.

The Tier 1 test, to be held between September 12 and September 26, 2025, will select candidates for 14,582 Group B and C posts in central government ministries.

Almost 93% of candidates have been assigned centres of their first three preferences, minimising travel-related issues, as per the SSC. The rest of the candidates have been assigned centres in neighboring cities, with an average travel distance of 168 km from their registered location.

The Commission has already issued the exam city intimation slips, which are confirmation of the test city assigned but are not hall tickets. They are available for download at ssc.gov.in through candidates' registration details.

The admit card to be released soon will have major details like the name of the candidate, roll number, exam city, centre address, report time, and shift. Candidates are required to bring the admit card to the exam centre, as without it, entry won't be granted.

SSC Warns Candidates, Content Creators Against Sharing Exam Papers

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has warned candidates and creators of content against sharing, analysing, or disseminating SSC exam question papers on social media.

Issuing a notice, the Commission stated such practices are "unfair means" according to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 (PEA Act, 2024). Officials mentioned that many people were found online discussing exam material, which could hamper the fairness of the selection process.

The SSC stressed that the contravention will invite stringent penal action, such as fines and imprisonment, in terms of the Act. It has invited all the stakeholders to desist from such activities and assist in keeping the examination system free from contamination.