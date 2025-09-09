WBJEE Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared; Final List Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here

WBJEE Counselling 2025 | Image: Canva

WBJEE Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) on Tuesday announced the Round 2 seat allotment results for WBJEE 2025 counselling. Students can now log in to the official portal at wbjeeb.nic.in using their roll number and password to check their status.

This marks the last and final round of counselling, giving candidates no further scope for upgradation. The process had been delayed earlier due to a legal dispute, but was resumed after the Calcutta High Court directed WBJEEB to stick to its previous reservation policy.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in this round must pay a seat acceptance fee of ₹5,000 and download their allotment letter. They are required to report to their respective institutes with the allotment letter and relevant documents for verification and admission. The deadline for completing these formalities is September 11, 2025.

Officials have also clarified that in case a candidate’s seat is upgraded in this round, the previous allotment stands automatically cancelled and will be passed on to the next eligible candidate based on merit.

Through WBJEE 2025 counselling, students secure admissions to engineering, technology, and pharmacy courses across universities, government institutions, and self-financed colleges in the state.

WBJEE 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link WBJEE 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the WBJEE 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen

Note: Download the WBJEE 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result and take a print out for future reference.

