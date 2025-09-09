Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes September 11 For 2418 Vacancies; Apply At rrccr.com

Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The application process for Apprentice positions at Central Railway will end on September 11, 2025. Those who have not yet applied and would like to do so can locate the direct link on RRC CR's official website, rrccr.com.

2418 positions within the company will be filled via this hiring campaign.

Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent under the 10+2 examination system.

A minimum of 50% aggregate marks is required.

Qualification must be obtained from a recognised Board.

Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Application fee: ₹100/-

Payment modes available:

Debit Card

Credit Card

Internet Banking

Unified Payments Interface (UPI)

Wallets (as per portal instructions)

Exempted categories (no fee required):

SC

ST

PwBD

Women candidates

Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates can apply for the positions by following the instructions below.:

Step 1: Go to rrccr.com, the official website of RRC CR.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 link.

Step 3: Candidates must register themselves on a new page that opens.

Step 4: After completing the registration process, complete the application.

Step 5: Complete the application fee payment.

Step 6: To download the page, click the submit button.

Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Selection processs

Selection will be based on a merit list prepared for each applicant.

Merit list will be created using the percentage of matriculation marks (minimum 50% aggregate required) plus ITI marks in the relevant trade.

The final panel will be prepared using the simple average of ITI and matriculation scores.

Candidates can visit Central Railway's official website for additional relevant information.