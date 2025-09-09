CA Exams In Kathmandu Postponed After 19 Deaths In Nepal Protests; New Dates To Be Out Soon

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed its upcoming Chartered Accountancy (CA) examinations scheduled for September 9 and 10, 2025, in Kathmandu, Nepal. The decision comes in the wake of widespread protests that have gripped the country following the government’s temporary ban on social media platforms.

Official notification

According to ICAI’s official notification, the CA Intermediate Group 1, Paper 1 exam (scheduled on September 9) and the CA Final Group 1, Paper 1 exam (scheduled on September 10) stand deferred in Kathmandu. Revised dates for both papers will be announced later. The protests in Nepal escalated after the government lifted the social media ban, with demonstrators—mainly Gen Z youth—continuing their agitation.

The unrest has already claimed 19 lives, prompting authorities and institutions to review safety measures.

“In continuation of earlier announcements, it is hereby informed that in view of the widespread protests in Nepal, the Chartered Accountants Examinations scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10, 2025, stand postponed in Kathmandu only. Revised dates shall be announced soon,” the ICAI statement read.

The Institute clarified that CA exams scheduled on the same dates in other centres across India and abroad will proceed as planned.

Students appearing outside Kathmandu have been advised to report to their respective examination centres as per the timings on their admit cards.

This is the second time in recent weeks that ICAI has had to reschedule exams due to local disruptions. Earlier, the September 2 and 3 exams in Punjab were postponed after floods affected several districts. Fresh dates for those papers are also awaited.