JEE Main 2025: Registration Window Ending Tomorrow; Check List Of Prohibited Items In Exam Hall

JEE Main 2025 | Official Website

Tomorrow, November 22, 2024, the National Testing Agency will close the registration and application process for JEE Mains 2025. According to the information given, candidates' deadlines for submitting their session 1 applications will not be extended.



Exams for NTA JEE Main 2025 session 1 are planned for January 22–31, 2025. The tests will be administered online at the specified testing locations.

Students will have the opportunity to edit their completed JEE Main 2025 application form after finishing the JEE Mains application procedure from November 26–27, 2024.



How to register?



-Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

-From the homepage, select the "New Registration" link.

-Enter information such as your name, mobile number, and email address.

-Create login credentials after registering.

-Complete the application form with your personal and educational information.

-Please upload scanned copies of your photos and signature.

-Pay the application cost and complete the form.

-Save the confirmation page for future reference.

Prohibited Items in exam hall

When appearing for the JEE Main exam, it's essential to know what items are prohibited. Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators (except for specified exams), earphones, headphones, tablets, laptops, and Bluetooth devices are strictly not allowed. Additionally, study materials like books, notes, study guides, and printed materials should be left behind.

Electronic Devices

1. Mobile phones

2. Smartwatches

3. Calculators (except for specified exams)

4. Earphones

5. Headphones

6. Tablets

7. Laptops

8. Bluetooth devices

Study Materials

Personal Items

1. Wallets

2. Purses

3. Bags (except transparent ones)

4. Jewelry (except simple wedding bands and earrings)

5. Watches

6. Water bottles

7. Snacks

8. Geometry boxes

9. Pencils with metal casing

10. Scale rulers

11. Erasers with metal casing

12. Sharp objects (e.g., scissors, knives)