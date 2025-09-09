New Delhi: University College Of Medical Sciences Receives Bomb Threat; Premises Declared Safe After Thorough Check | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The University College of Medical Sciences in New Delhi received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday, police said.

As soon as the information was received, the college premises were vacated according to the Standard Operating Procedures without any panic or noise.

The Bomb Disposal Squad conducted a thorough check of the college premises, following which, at 1:30 pm, it was declared safe, and the bomb threat was found to be fake.

Earlier on August 28, Around 20 colleges, including Jesus and Mary College in Chanakyapuri, Delhi, received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, claims Delhi Police. According to the police, the calls were declared a hoax after the investigation. It is suspected that the sender of the email used a VPN.

This incident comes amid a series of similar hoax threats reported in schools across the national capital in recent months.

Last week, another school in Delhi received a bomb threat via email on Friday morning, triggering a swift response from authorities. According to Delhi Fire Services, information about the threat was received at around 7:00 AM. The school is located in Dwarka, Sector 7.

Teams from Delhi Police and the Fire Department immediately rushed to the spot to ensure the safety of students and staff. A thorough search operation was underway to verify the authenticity of the threat.

Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats

Earlier, six schools across Delhi received bomb threats in a matter of days, prompting swift action from the Delhi Police and Fire Department. The schools include Andhra Education Society Senior Secondary School (Prasad Nagar), BGS International Public School (Dwarka, Sector 5), Rao Man Singh Senior Secondary School (Chhawla), Maxfort School (Dwarka, Sector 1), and Indraprastha International School (Dwarka, Sector 10).

Meanwhile, over 50 schools have received another bomb threat mail in the national capital region in the early hours of August 20, police officials have informed.

According to Delhi police, a group identifying itself as 'Terrorisers 111' sent an email to various schools, including DAV Public School, Faith Academy, Doon Public School, Sarvodhaya Vidyalaya, and others, demanding USD 25,000. The same group had allegedly demanded USD 5,000 in cryptocurrency after sending various bomb threats on August 18.

The group sent a bulk email to the principals and administration staff of various schools, claiming that they have "breached their IT systems" and will detonate bombs within 48 hours across school premises.

