DDU Result 2025 Declared; Here's How To Check

DDU Result 2025 Declared | ddugu.ac.in

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University (DDU) has announced the results of the even semester examinations for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses on its website, ddugu.ac.in. Students who took the exams can now see and download their marksheets in PDF format from the university's official website.

DDU Result 2025: Name of Courses

The results span a wide range of programs, including BALLB, BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, LLB, MA, MSc, and BTech specialisations, including IT, CS, ECE, and ME. This scorecard is for both undergraduate and graduate students who have finished their semester exams at DDU, formerly known as Gorakhpur University.

How to download the DDU Result 2025?

To check and view the scorecard, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DDU at ddugu.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Students Corner’ section.

Step 3: Next, under the Student’s Corner, click on the ‘Results’ link.

Step 4: After this, select the respective course from the list of UG or PG programmes.

Step 5: Enter the details such as roll number and date of birth, and then click the ‘Search Result’ button.

Step 6: Now, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the DDU Result 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to check the result

Note: These results provide specific marks and grades for the many disciplines offered over the semester. Students are urged to download and keep their marksheet PDFs for future reference and formal purposes.

About Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, established in 1957 in Uttar Pradesh, is a renowned state university offering diverse undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programs, fostering academic excellence, cultural growth, and holistic student development.