 BPSC MVI/MDO Answer Key 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBPSC MVI/MDO Answer Key 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download

BPSC MVI/MDO Answer Key 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download

A tentative answer key for the Mineral Development Officer (Advt. No. 36/2025) and Motor Vehicle Inspector positions (Advt. No. 41/2025) has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
BPSC MVI/MDO Answer Key 2025 | Canva

BPSC MVI/MDO Answer Key 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a tentative answer key for the Mineral Development Officer (Advt. No. 36/2025) and Motor Vehicle Inspector positions (Advt. No. 41/2025). Those who are eligible can obtain the answer key from the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The recruiting drive intends to fill 28 MVI jobs and 15 MDO positions.

BPSC MVI/MDO Answer Key 2025: How to download?

To view and download the answer key, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in

FPJ Shorts
'Someone Please Give Him a Ticket': Stray Dog Waits Patiently At Mumbai Metro Station For His Canine Friends; MMRDA Responds
'Someone Please Give Him a Ticket': Stray Dog Waits Patiently At Mumbai Metro Station For His Canine Friends; MMRDA Responds
Meghalaya Faces 67,500 Job Deficit In Govt Sector, CM Conrad K Sangma Announces Career Counselling Plan
Meghalaya Faces 67,500 Job Deficit In Govt Sector, CM Conrad K Sangma Announces Career Counselling Plan
Premier League 2025/26: Who Is Ange Postecoglou? Meet Nottingham Forest's New Head Coach
Premier League 2025/26: Who Is Ange Postecoglou? Meet Nottingham Forest's New Head Coach
The Bengal Files: IMPPA Writes A Letter To Prime Minister Narendra Modi Over Unofficial Ban of Vivek Agnihotri’s Film In West Bengal
The Bengal Files: IMPPA Writes A Letter To Prime Minister Narendra Modi Over Unofficial Ban of Vivek Agnihotri’s Film In West Bengal

Step 2: Go to the login window, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Download the answer key and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Read Also
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here
article-image

BPSC MVI/MDO Answer Key 2025: Objection window

Aspirants may make suggestions, if any, by September 13, 2025. A cost of Rs 250 per suggestion applies.

Read the MVI posts' official notification

Direct link for MDO posts official notification

BPSC MVI/MDO Posts 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for MDO and MVI posts are:

1. MDO: A second-class M.Sc. degree in Geology/Applied Geology/M.Tech. in Geology/Degree in Mining Engineering from a reputable university or educational institution.

2. MVI: Applicants should have completed the 10th grade test from a recognised board along with a three-year diploma in automobile engineering from a school that is recognised by the Central Government or a State Government. In addition, the applicant can have a three-year diploma in mechanical engineering. The aspirants must hold a valid and allowed driving license for operating geared motor vehicles and light motor vehicles, in addition to their educational credentials.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meghalaya Faces 67,500 Job Deficit In Govt Sector, CM Conrad K Sangma Announces Career Counselling...

Meghalaya Faces 67,500 Job Deficit In Govt Sector, CM Conrad K Sangma Announces Career Counselling...

New Delhi: University College Of Medical Sciences Receives Bomb Threat; Premises Declared Safe After...

New Delhi: University College Of Medical Sciences Receives Bomb Threat; Premises Declared Safe After...

Gujarat: Over 20,000 Youth Placed Through 119 Job Fairs In Ahmedabad In 2 Years

Gujarat: Over 20,000 Youth Placed Through 119 Job Fairs In Ahmedabad In 2 Years

Rajasthan: 2nd-Year Engineering Student Dies By Suicide At Jaipur Private College Hostel

Rajasthan: 2nd-Year Engineering Student Dies By Suicide At Jaipur Private College Hostel

DDU Result 2025 Declared; Here's How To Check

DDU Result 2025 Declared; Here's How To Check