BPSC MVI/MDO Answer Key 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download

BPSC MVI/MDO Answer Key 2025

BPSC MVI/MDO Answer Key 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a tentative answer key for the Mineral Development Officer (Advt. No. 36/2025) and Motor Vehicle Inspector positions (Advt. No. 41/2025). Those who are eligible can obtain the answer key from the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The recruiting drive intends to fill 28 MVI jobs and 15 MDO positions.

BPSC MVI/MDO Answer Key 2025: How to download?

To view and download the answer key, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the login window, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Download the answer key and take a printout of the same for further reference.

BPSC MVI/MDO Answer Key 2025: Objection window

Aspirants may make suggestions, if any, by September 13, 2025. A cost of Rs 250 per suggestion applies.

Read the MVI posts' official notification

Direct link for MDO posts official notification

BPSC MVI/MDO Posts 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for MDO and MVI posts are:

1. MDO: A second-class M.Sc. degree in Geology/Applied Geology/M.Tech. in Geology/Degree in Mining Engineering from a reputable university or educational institution.

2. MVI: Applicants should have completed the 10th grade test from a recognised board along with a three-year diploma in automobile engineering from a school that is recognised by the Central Government or a State Government. In addition, the applicant can have a three-year diploma in mechanical engineering. The aspirants must hold a valid and allowed driving license for operating geared motor vehicles and light motor vehicles, in addition to their educational credentials.