AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 | cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has begun final counselling applications for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2025 (EAPCET 2025) today, September 9. Aspirants can sign up on APSCHE's official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Important dates

1. Registration process: 09/09/2025 to 11/09/2025

2. Verification of uploaded certificates: 09/09/2025 to 12/09/2025

3. Exercise of Web Options: 09/09/2025 to 12/09/2025

4. Change of Web options: 13/09/2025

5. Release of Seat Allotment: 15/09/2025

6. Self-Joining & Reporting at allotted colleges on or before: 17/09/2025

7. Commencement of classwork: 15/09/2025

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Documents required

The necessary documents are as follows:

1. APEAPCET-2025 Rank card

2. APEAPCET-2025 Hall Ticket

3. Memorandum of Marks (Intermediate or equivalent)

4. Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or equivalent)

5. Transfer Certificate (TC)

6. Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate

7. EWS certificate valid for 2025-26 (for OC candidates claiming EWS reservation)

8. Residence certificate for 7 years (for private candidates)

9. Andhra Pradesh residence certificate of parents for 10 years (for Non-Local candidates)

10. Integrated Community Certificate (BC/ST/SC)

11. Income certificate or Rice Ration Card (for tuition fee reimbursement claim)

12. Local status certificate (if applicable)

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: How to apply?

To register for this counselling, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates need to register themselves, upload the documents, and then make the payment.

Step 4: Review all the details carefully and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Application fees

For online counselling, the processing fee is Rs. 600 for SC/ST and Rs. 1200 for OC/BC. Aspirants can pay the payment using a credit card, debit card, net banking, etc.