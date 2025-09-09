 APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Date Extended Till September 15; Here's How To Apply
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAPPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Date Extended Till September 15; Here's How To Apply

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Date Extended Till September 15; Here's How To Apply

The Post Graduate Teacher Examination-2025 registration date has been extended by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). The Commission notified a total of 111 vacancies.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025 | Canva

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: The Post Graduate Teacher Examination-2025 registration date has been extended by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). Applications for the positions are being accepted at appsc.gov.in till September 15 at 11:00 a.m. The previous deadline for applications was September 8, 2025.

The written exam (mains) will take place on November 27 and 28, 2025, while the recruitment test is set for October 12.

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Education Qualification

Candidates must have a second-class master's degree in the relevant field from a reputable university, as well as a B.Ed. Candidates who have completed or will take the final year/semester examination for a Master's degree are eligible to apply.

FPJ Shorts
This Is No 'Average Jaat Mummy': Watch Haryana Man's Mom Skillfully Racing Past Him In A Porsche
This Is No 'Average Jaat Mummy': Watch Haryana Man's Mom Skillfully Racing Past Him In A Porsche
Nepal Gen Z Protest Day 2: Videos Show Agitators Setting President Ram Chandra Poudel & PM KP Oli's Houses On Fire
Nepal Gen Z Protest Day 2: Videos Show Agitators Setting President Ram Chandra Poudel & PM KP Oli's Houses On Fire
Young Indian Professionals Are Prioritising Savings, Investments, & Debt Repayment Over Discretionary Spending: Naukri Research Report
Young Indian Professionals Are Prioritising Savings, Investments, & Debt Repayment Over Discretionary Spending: Naukri Research Report
Andhra Pradesh: Knife-Wielding MTech Student Arrested For Stabbing IIIT Nuzvid Professor Over Practical Exam Denial
Andhra Pradesh: Knife-Wielding MTech Student Arrested For Stabbing IIIT Nuzvid Professor Over Practical Exam Denial

Read the official notification here

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The Commission notified a total of 111 vacancies; the post-wise details are:

1. PGT - English: 13

2. PGT-Hindi: 9

3. PGT- History: 17

4. PGT - Political Science: 16

5. PGT - Geography: 14

6. PGT - Economics: 10

7. PGT - Mathematics: 9

Read Also
APSC Recruitment 2025: Grade IV Notification Out; Check Selection Process Here
article-image

8. PGT - Physics: 8

9. PGT - Chemistry: 6

10. PGT - Biology: 5

11. PGT - Commerce: 1

12. PGT-Agriculture: 2

13. PGT-Horticulture: 1

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APPSC at appsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the APPSC PGT 2025 apply link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Application fees

A fee of Rs 150 is only needed for APST applicants; for all other candidates, the charge is Rs 200.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Munna Bhai Andar Rehna Chahiye': SC Tells Accused Who Used Proxy To Appear In UP CTET Examination...

'Munna Bhai Andar Rehna Chahiye': SC Tells Accused Who Used Proxy To Appear In UP CTET Examination...

Andhra Pradesh: Knife-Wielding MTech Student Arrested For Stabbing IIIT Nuzvid Professor Over...

Andhra Pradesh: Knife-Wielding MTech Student Arrested For Stabbing IIIT Nuzvid Professor Over...

'Be Patient When Life Doesn't Run…': Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Lessons From Space Mission...

'Be Patient When Life Doesn't Run…': Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Lessons From Space Mission...

Video: Fire Tenders Rushed After Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College Receives Bomb Threat

Video: Fire Tenders Rushed After Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College Receives Bomb Threat

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Date Extended Till September 15; Here's How To...

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Date Extended Till September 15; Here's How To...