APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Date Extended Till September 15; Here's How To Apply

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025 | Canva

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: The Post Graduate Teacher Examination-2025 registration date has been extended by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). Applications for the positions are being accepted at appsc.gov.in till September 15 at 11:00 a.m. The previous deadline for applications was September 8, 2025.

The written exam (mains) will take place on November 27 and 28, 2025, while the recruitment test is set for October 12.

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Education Qualification

Candidates must have a second-class master's degree in the relevant field from a reputable university, as well as a B.Ed. Candidates who have completed or will take the final year/semester examination for a Master's degree are eligible to apply.

Read the official notification here

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The Commission notified a total of 111 vacancies; the post-wise details are:

1. PGT - English: 13

2. PGT-Hindi: 9

3. PGT- History: 17

4. PGT - Political Science: 16

5. PGT - Geography: 14

6. PGT - Economics: 10

7. PGT - Mathematics: 9

8. PGT - Physics: 8

9. PGT - Chemistry: 6

10. PGT - Biology: 5

11. PGT - Commerce: 1

12. PGT-Agriculture: 2

13. PGT-Horticulture: 1

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APPSC at appsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the APPSC PGT 2025 apply link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Application fees

A fee of Rs 150 is only needed for APST applicants; for all other candidates, the charge is Rs 200.