APSC Recruitment 2025: Grade IV Notification Out; Check Selection Process Here

APSC Grade IV Notification 2025 Out | apsc.nic.in

APSC Recruitment 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the notification for Grade IV positions. Qualified candidates can apply for these positions on the official website of APSC at apscrecruitment.in. The application process will start on September 10.

APSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 20 openings.

1. Open Category: 10

2. OBC/MOBCL 05

3. Tea Tribe & Adivasi Community: 01

4. SC: 02

5. ST(P): 01

6. ST(H): 01

7. Grand Total: 20

Note: 6 seats are reserved for women.

APSC Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Notification Date: 8 September 2025

2. Application process starting date: 10 September 2025

3. Last date to apply: 9 October 2025

4. Pay the fees: 11 October 2025

APSC Recruitment 2025: Application fees

1. Application Fee: NIL for all categories as per the Government notification.

2. Processing Fee: ₹47.20 applicable to all candidates.

APSC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants must be at least 18 years old and no older than 40 as of January 1, 2025. The minimum educational qualification is Class VIII, with a maximum of HSSLC (Class 12) or equivalent.

Read the official notification to know more about the eligibility criteria

APSC Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To fill out the application form, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSC at apscrecruitment.in.

Step 2: After this, applicants need to register themselves by entering an email address and mobile number.

Step 3: Now, fill out the application form, upload the required documents, pay the fees, and then submit.

Step 4: The confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

APSC Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process consists of two phases, i.e., Screening Test and Interview.

1. Phase I (Screening Test): The screening exam will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQ) based on OMR. The test will last two hours and be worth 100 points. Class-VI, VII, and VIII level questions will be the norm.

2. Phase-II (Interview): Aspirants will be invited for interviews based on their performance in Phase I, with a 1:5 category-wise reserve taken into account.