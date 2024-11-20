 GATE 2025 Application Correction Window Extended For PwD Candidates; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGATE 2025 Application Correction Window Extended For PwD Candidates; Check Details

GATE 2025 Application Correction Window Extended For PwD Candidates; Check Details

The deadline for application corrections for applicants in all other categories is today, November 20, 2024.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
GATE 2025 | Official Website

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 application correction window has been extended for applicants with disabilities (PwD) by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. The application correction deadline has been moved to November 22, 2024. Before the revised deadline, qualified candidates can make the required adjustments via the official website at goaps.iitr.ac.in.

The deadline for application corrections for applicants in all other categories is today, November 20, 2024.

How to make corrections?

-Visit gate2025.iitr.ac.in, the official website.
-Click the "Application changes/modification link for GATE 2025" link, which is now live.
-A redirect to goaps.iitr.ac.in will be sent to the candidate.
-Enter the given login information.
-Make the required changes on the application.

Read Also
GATE 2025 Application Correction Window To End Tomorrow; Check Editable Fields
article-image

-Pay the appropriate rectification fee and submit the updated version.

Applicants who make adjustments are required to pay the appropriate correction charge.

FPJ Shorts
'Mini Heart Attack': Fans Left Scared After Virat Kohli's Lengthy Post On Social Media Goes Viral Ahead Of Border Gavaskar Series
'Mini Heart Attack': Fans Left Scared After Virat Kohli's Lengthy Post On Social Media Goes Viral Ahead Of Border Gavaskar Series
Who Is Yash Rathi? All About Comedian Facing FIR For Using 'Vulgar' Stand-Up Act In IIT Bhilai Show
Who Is Yash Rathi? All About Comedian Facing FIR For Using 'Vulgar' Stand-Up Act In IIT Bhilai Show
'Get The F**k Out': US CEO Fires 99 Out Of 110 Employees For Not Attending Morning Meeting: Here's Why Communication At Work Plays An Essential Role
'Get The F**k Out': US CEO Fires 99 Out Of 110 Employees For Not Attending Morning Meeting: Here's Why Communication At Work Plays An Essential Role
US President-Elect Donald Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon To Be Education Secretary
US President-Elect Donald Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon To Be Education Secretary

Editable Fields for GATE 2025 Application:

Name

Date of Birth

Exam Cities

Change existing paper

Add second paper

Gender (Female/Other)

Category (SC/ST/Other)

PwD/Dyslexic status

Parent/Guardian/Correspondence details

College Name, Roll No., Registration No.

Exam format:

The GATE exam dates are February 1, 2, 15, and 16. Each three-hour exam will consist of thirty independent CBT-formatted test papers. Every day, the tests will be given in two shifts: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

The GATE 2025 question structure will include MCQs, MSQs, and NAT questions. Only one of the four possible answers to multiple-choice questions is correct. In multiple-choice questions (MSQs), at least one of the four potential answers is accurate; in NAT questions, the solution must be entered via a virtual keypad.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar CHO Recruitment: Registration Closes Tomorrow For 4,500 Community Health Officer Posts; Apply...

Bihar CHO Recruitment: Registration Closes Tomorrow For 4,500 Community Health Officer Posts; Apply...

GATE 2025 Application Correction Window Extended For PwD Candidates; Check Details

GATE 2025 Application Correction Window Extended For PwD Candidates; Check Details

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Opens; Apply Till December 15

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Opens; Apply Till December 15

RSMSSB CET 2024: Answer Key Anytime Soon At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB CET 2024: Answer Key Anytime Soon At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

CBSE To Release CTET 2024 Admit Card Soon: Exam Scheduled For December 14; Full Step-by-Step Guide &...

CBSE To Release CTET 2024 Admit Card Soon: Exam Scheduled For December 14; Full Step-by-Step Guide &...