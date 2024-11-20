GATE 2025 Application Correction Window Extended For PwD Candidates; Check Details

GATE 2025 | Official Website

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 application correction window has been extended for applicants with disabilities (PwD) by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. The application correction deadline has been moved to November 22, 2024. Before the revised deadline, qualified candidates can make the required adjustments via the official website at goaps.iitr.ac.in.

The deadline for application corrections for applicants in all other categories is today, November 20, 2024.

How to make corrections?



-Visit gate2025.iitr.ac.in, the official website.

-Click the "Application changes/modification link for GATE 2025" link, which is now live.

-A redirect to goaps.iitr.ac.in will be sent to the candidate.

-Enter the given login information.

-Make the required changes on the application.

-Pay the appropriate rectification fee and submit the updated version.



Applicants who make adjustments are required to pay the appropriate correction charge.

Editable Fields for GATE 2025 Application:

Name

Date of Birth

Exam Cities

Change existing paper

Add second paper

Gender (Female/Other)

Category (SC/ST/Other)

PwD/Dyslexic status

Parent/Guardian/Correspondence details

College Name, Roll No., Registration No.

Exam format:



The GATE exam dates are February 1, 2, 15, and 16. Each three-hour exam will consist of thirty independent CBT-formatted test papers. Every day, the tests will be given in two shifts: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.



The GATE 2025 question structure will include MCQs, MSQs, and NAT questions. Only one of the four possible answers to multiple-choice questions is correct. In multiple-choice questions (MSQs), at least one of the four potential answers is accurate; in NAT questions, the solution must be entered via a virtual keypad.