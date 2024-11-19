 GATE 2025 Application Correction Window To End Tomorrow; Check Editable Fields
Applicants can visit gate2025.iitr.ac.in, the official website, to modify their application.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 05:07 PM IST
GATE 2025 | Official Website

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 application correction period will end tomorrow at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. Applicants can visit gate2025.iitr.ac.in, the official website, to modify their application.

How to make GATE 2025 application corrections?

-Visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
-Click the link labelled "Application rectification link is now active for GATE 2025".
-Check for any changes in the charge prices, then click the link provided to open the new window.
-Enter your login credentials.
-Make the necessary revisions and pay the following charge.
-Download the confirmation page and submit it.
-Save a printout of the same document for future reference.
-Exam Time and Date:

Editable Fields for GATE 2025 Application:

Name

Date of Birth

Exam Cities

Change existing paper

Add second paper

Gender (Female/Other)

Category (SC/ST/Other)

PwD/Dyslexic status

Parent/Guardian/Correspondence details

College Name, Roll No., Registration No.

Exam format:

The GATE test dates are February 1, 2, 15, and 16. Each three-hour exam will include thirty separate CBT-formatted test papers. Every day, the tests will be administered in two shifts: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

The GATE 2025 question structure will contain MCQ, MSQ, and NAT questions. Only one of the four responses to multiple-choice questions is correct. In multiple-choice questions (MSQs), at least one of the four possible responses is correct; in NAT questions, the solution must be input via a virtual keypad.

