GATE 2025 Examination Schedule Released At gate2025.iitr.ac.in; Here's The Complete Schedule

The exam schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 was released today by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. GATE 2025 will take place in two shifts on February 1, 2, 15, and 16. The GATE timetable 2025 is available to students on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Exam date and time:

The GATE exams are scheduled for February 1, 2, 15, and 16. Thirty distinct test papers will be given in a CBT format during each three-hour exam. There will be two shifts for administering the tests each day: from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Exam format:

Multiple choice (MCQ), multiple select (MSQ), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions will all be included in the GATE 2025 question format. Only one of the four answers on multiple-choice questions is right. In multiple-choice questions (MSQs), at least one of the four possible answers is/are right; in NAT questions, the response must be entered via a virtual keypad.