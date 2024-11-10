GATE 2025 Application Correction Extended To November 20, Apply Here At gate2025.iitr.ac.in

GATE 2025 | Representative Image

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has extended the deadline for GATE 2025 application corrections. The new last date to make changes to the application is now November 20, 2024, after being extended from the original date of November 6 and further to November 10.

Students are advised to visit the official GATE 2025 website regularly to make necessary corrections to their online application forms. Only a few fields will be available for correction, and a fee will be applicable for making changes.

The GATE 2025 application correction window is open on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Candidates can log in to make corrections by clicking on the link provided.

Steps to Make GATE 2025 Application Corrections:

Visit the official GATE 2025 website.

Log in with your GATE ID and password.

Click on the correction window.

Make necessary changes to the required fields.

Save the changes.

Submit the correction fee.

Finalize the submission.

Editable Fields for GATE 2025 Application:

Name

Date of Birth

Exam Cities

Change existing paper

Add second paper

Gender (Female/Other)

Category (SC/ST/Other)

PwD/Dyslexic status

Parent/Guardian/Correspondence details

College Name, Roll No., Registration No.

Correction Fee Charges:

Name Change: ₹500

Date of Birth Change: ₹500

Exam City Change: ₹500

Paper Change: ₹500

Add Second Paper: ₹500 + application fee

Gender Change (Female to Other/Other to Female): ₹500 + ₹900 (for non-PwD candidates)

Category Change (SC/ST to Other/Other to SC/ST): ₹500 (additional fee for non-PwD or male candidates)

PwD/Dyslexic status change: ₹500

Other category changes: ₹500

Important Note: Parents/guardian and college details do not require any fee for correction.

Candidates are urged to complete corrections before the deadline to avoid any issues.