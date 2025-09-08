 Mumbai: Son Throws Surprise Party For Father’s MBA At 52 With Quirky Mask Theme; Video Goes Viral
A Mumbai family celebrated a father’s achievement of earning an MBA at 52 with a quirky surprise graduation party. Guests wore masks of his face topped with a graduation cap, filling the room with laughter and colourful decorations. The Instagram video, shared by his son Maitreya Sathe, has crossed 3.2 lakh views and drawn praise for proving it’s never too late to learn.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai son surprises his father with a quirky mask-themed party after he completes his MBA at 52. | Image: Insta/@maitreyasathe

A heartwarming clip from Mumbai is making waves online after a family threw a surprise graduation party for a father who completed his MBA at the age of 52. The celebration, filmed and posted on Instagram by Maitreya Sathe, has already drawn over 325,000 views, sparking praise for its creativity and the father’s late-academic feat.

Instead of a traditional gathering, the family chose a playful theme: every guest wore a paper mask of the father’s face topped with a graduation cap. As the unsuspecting MBA graduate entered the room, laughter erupted, and he was greeted with applause, balloons, and a wall decorated with colourful sticky notes carrying congratulatory messages.

The video carries the on-screen text, “POV: your dad got an MBA at 52, so you threw a surprise graduation party for him but the theme was him.” Smiling broadly, the father poses for pictures and reads a heartfelt card from his family that declares, “It is never too late.”

Social media users have flooded the comments with admiration for the family’s gesture and the father’s determination to pursue higher education later in life. Many praised the clip as a reminder that age is no barrier to learning.

Netizens Reactions

“And here I am dragging myself to finish my Executive MBA at 35, I need a pep talk from Uncle ji asap. All the very best wishes to him,” one user commented.

“This one’s so cute! Congratulations, Uncle. My mom too earned her master’s at 50, so I totally get the ecstasy,” another wrote.

“The happiness on his face says it all,” a viewer observed.

“Coolest graduation party in town,” read one more comment.

