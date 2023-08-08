Madhya Pradesh: Body Of 12-Year-Old Missing Girl Found In Well In Alirajpur | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 12-year-old student of Rajendra Kanya Ashram (Katthiwada block), who was reported missing from Saturday, was found in a well (Ashram premises) on Sunday morning.

As per information, the deceased, Ronak of Badi Pol village (under Katthiwada block) went missing on Saturday and a complaint in this regard was registered late in the evening. The staff spotted her body in the well and alerted the police.

According to the warden, she left for the market to buy a pencil but did not return till evening. Upon searching, her body was found floating in a well situated at Ashram premises on Sunday.

Police station in-charge Jaideep Singh Bhadoria said that the body was extracted from the well and sent to the district headquarters for postmortem. A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC. Her autopsy report would ascertain the exact cause of her death.

During investigation, it has come to the fore that the deceased was a class 6 student and was under lot of pressure regarding her studies.

Inconsolable father Govind said that she met her daughter around 15 days ago and she looked absolutely fine but stressed regarding her studies. She has two younger brothers and aspired to become an officer.

Bhil Sena supremo Shankar Bamnia accused the ashram officials behind the incident and said that the body was found in a well located just 50 feet away from her room.

He also made an appeal to the collector and SP for a high-level probe in the incident. Currently there are over 300 girls enrolled at Rajendra Kanya Ashram.

