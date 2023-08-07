Bhopal: Soil From 52K Villages, 416 Urban Bodies To Be Taken To Delhi | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations are underway in Madhya Pradesh for 17-day Independence Day celebrations, which will be held from August 9-25. This I-Day, which will mark the end of 75th year of Independence, the celebrations will be themed on, Meri Maati, Mera Desh (my soil, my country).

The celebrations will include saluting Indian soil, which sustains us, planting saplings, installing plaques to commemorate freedom fighters and martyrs who have laid down their lives for country, felicitating freedom fighters, retired army and police personnel and hoisting National Flag at houses and public places.

The state Culture Department has been appointed nodal agency for celebrations. According to department official, one fistful of soil from each of 52,000 villages will be collected and brought to village panchayats, which are 23,000 in number.

From the village panchayat, the soil will reach its block headquarters. An Amrit Kalash (earthen pot containing soil) will be prepared for 313 blocks. Youth from each block will carry Kalash to New Delhi for national event to be held on August 27-28. A similar exercise will be conducted in each municipal ward of cities and towns and one Kalash from each district will be taken to Delhi.

Besides, 75 saplings will be planted around water bodies or at panchayat, school or college premises or other public places in all villages, cities and towns under the programme named Vasudha Vandan.

A shilaphalkam (memorial plaque) will be installed at every village panchayat and block headquarters as well as at the headquarters of all cantonment boards, city councils, municipalities and municipal corporations.

The residents will take panch pran shapath (five oaths) at the place where plaques are installed and a selfie of the event will be uploaded on a designated website.

Under Veeron ka Vandan programme, local martyrs will be remembered and freedom fighters, retired defence, CAPF (Central Armed Paramilitary Forces) and state police personnel will be felicitated. The event will conclude with hoisting of National Flag and singing of the national anthem. Besides, Har Ghar Tiranga campaign will be conducted from August 13-15.

