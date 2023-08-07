Bhopal: CM Stops Carcade, Gives Rs 50K Aid To Woman Street Vendor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It was a lucky day for Durga Bai, a street vendor, as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan not only stopped his carcade to interact with her in Vidisha on Sunday but also provided a financial assistance of Rs 50,000.

The video of the Chief Minister interacting with Durga Bai has gone viral on social media. Sitting on the roadside, the woman was busy repairing umbrella when the Chief Minister on spotting the street vendor stopped his cavalcade and walked towards her. Durga Bai could not believe her luck as the CM came walking to her. Chouhan talked to her and inquired if she was getting the money under the Ladli Behna scheme, the woman replied in affirmative. When Chouhan said that she would be given financial assistance of Rs 50,000, the woman requested that the amount should be deposited in her bank account.

The CM then instructed the local officials to ensure the same. Vidisha collector Umashankar Bhargava told Free Press the administration has issued a cheque of Rs 50,000 in favour of Durga Bai. The amount has been disbursed from the CM discretionary fund.

