Bhopal: CM To Inaugurate New Building Of Forest Dept On Aug 8

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The newly-constructed building of the forest department is going to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on August 8. After this, all offices of the department will be shifted into the new building situated on Link Road 2.

“We have taken time from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the inauguration of the new building. All the offices of the forest department will be shifted to the new building by the month-end,” said an officer of the forest department.

This building is a state-of-the-art building constructed at a whopping cost of Rs 180 crore. The multi-storey building has been made in such a manner that maximum sunlight can be used for lighting purposes.

No other department has such a modern building with such a vast space. Sources said that the new building was awaiting inauguration for a long time. Twice its inauguration dates were finalised but at the eleventh hour, the inauguration was put on hold.

