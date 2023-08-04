Bhopal: Panchayat Secys To Get 7th Pay Commission, Other Facilities At Par With State Staff: CM

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in an attempt to woo various groups before the election, has announced several sops for panchayat secretaries.

Chouhan announced at Panchayat Sachiv Sammelan in Bhopal on Thursday, that the panchayat secretaries would be given salary, according to the seventh pay commission.

Nearly 19,500 panchayat secretaries work in 23,000 panchayats across the state.

Chouhan also said panchayat secretaries would get time scale. Besides in case of sudden death of a panchayat secretary, one of his family members will get job on compensatory ground, Chouhan said.

A Panchayat secretary will get Rs 3 lakh after retirement, Rs 5 in case of accident and health insurance, he said. Apart from that, when appointments will be made on the post of panchayat co-ordinate officers, secretaries will be given 50% reservation, the Chief Minister said. He further said the panchayat secretaries would be given all facilities on a par with the government employees. They will also be given new pension scheme and leave facilities as are being given to the state employees, Chouhan said. In case panchayat secretaries do not get their salary on time, government will ensure that their pay is distributed on the first day of every month as is being done for other employees, the Chief Minister said.

According to Chouhan, Diggi Raja engaged panchayat secretary and Gurujis for Rs 500 a month. The salary of panchayat secretaries was increased after the BJP had come to power in the state, Chouhan said, adding that the government will give them rest of the facilities as are being given to the employees.

The government is trying to woo the employees of all groups. After fulfilling the demands of Anganwadi workers and assistants, Rozgar Sahayaks and contractual workers, the government has met the demands of Panchayat secretaries.

Rs 10L in case of death in accident

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that in case of death of a Panchayat secretary in accident, Rs 10 lakh would be given to the next of his/her kin.